Wearing a mask has a dual utility against the coronavirus. Not only does it decrease the risk of catching the virus, but it would also protect us from the development of a severe form of Covid-19. According to Damien Mascret, doctor present on the 19/20 set on Wednesday September 30, “If you wear a mask and you are exposed to someone who is contaminated, you will probably inhale a lot less virus than if you did not have a mask”.

Thus, the doctor assures that “the less virus you inhale, the less risk you will develop a severe form of the coronavirus”. Damien Mescret specifies that we noticed this in Hong-Kong while doing experiments on hamsters. “Hamsters separated by a mask became infected much less than the others and those who did get infected did very few serious forms”, details Damien Mascret. Be careful though if you are vulnerable: mask or not, you still risk developing a serious form of the coronavirus. In this case, we respect the barrier gestures all the more.