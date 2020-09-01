Are children transmitters of Covid-19? Since the start of the epidemic, everything and its opposite has been said about this. As the start of the school year, the president of the scientific council made these remarks which may seem strange: “The transmission observed at school is not from children to parents and teachers, but rather from parents and teachers to children. In other words, children would be more contaminated than contaminants.

Studies carried out abroad and in France point in the same direction. In Crépy-en-Valois, in the Oise, for example, an epidemic outbreak had broken out in a high school. Among children from six neighboring primary schools, only three cases were detected by researchers at the Institut Pasteur. These did not infect anyone else. “The risk of transmission from child to child is very low,” says pediatrician François Vié le Sage.

According to the latest European disease control report, “children shed the same amount of virus as adults when they show symptoms. It is then necessary to distinguish between viral load and contagiousness.” A positive child has the same viral load, explains the doctor Robert Cohen. But we know that even if they have a high viral load, they infect less than adults. ”This good news, however, only concerns those under ten.