The entire Ile-de-France region, as well as the metropolitan areas of Grenoble, Lille, Lyon, Aix-Marseille, Montpellier, Rouen, Saint-Etienne and Toulouse, will be subject to a curfew between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. at least four weeks.

The announcement was expected. The President of the Republic has decreed a curfew for the Ile-de-France region and eight metropolises from Saturday. Besides Paris, the metropolises of Lille, Grenoble, Lyon, Aix-Marseille, Montpellier, Rouen, Toulouse and Saint-Etienne are affected by this measure, for at least four weeks.

Fines of 135 euros will be imposed for non-compliance with the curfew and exemptions will be granted, for example for those who “come home from work after 9pm, or who work at night”, said the head of state. The latter added that“there will be no transport restrictions” during curfew.

Furthermore, the executive did “not decided to reduce travel between regions”, stressed Emmanuel Macron, for whom these measures will not prevent the French from going on All Saints holidays which begin on Friday evening.