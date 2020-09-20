Sarah El Haïry, Secretary of State in charge of Youth and Engagement, was the guest of “8:30 am franceinfo”, Sunday, September 20, 2020. (FRANCEINFO / RADIOFRANCE)

Sarah El Haïry, secretary of State to the Minister of National Education and Sports, in charge of Youth and Engagement, was the guest of “8:30 am franceinfo”, Sunday, September 20. Covid-19, civic service, “hard times”, separatism … She answers questions from Matteu Maestracci and Jean-Jérôme Bertolus.

Health crisis: “Our youth have lived up to it”

“During confinement, when our youth made calls to the elderly, brought meals, registered on all engagement platforms, our youth were up to the task”, says the Secretary of State for Youth and Engagement.

“We are never alone when we are affected by the virus”, recalls Sarah El Haïry. Young people “have the responsibility, like everyone else, to wear a mask”, so as not to contaminate their loved ones when they return home.

Economic and social crisis: “You have to be solid”

Former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe predicted “hard times”, Wednesday at a public meeting, evoking “an economic storm, a health storm, perhaps a social storm. “” The health crisis has shaken up many things and will have consequences “, answers Sarah El Haïry. But “That’s why there is a historic stimulus plan.”

Separatism: “We don’t know how to talk about secularism in a peaceful way”

“We do not know how to talk about secularism in a peaceful way in our country, without being in anger and controversy”, says Sarah El Haïry, former spokesperson for Modem, while the LREM deputy Anne-Christine Lang left a meeting at the National Assembly on Thursday to protest the presence ofa veiled student unionist.

“The National Assembly is the people’s house, the place where we debate, the place where we build”, explains the Secretary of State. “Today, we must protect secularism so much that we have to be demanding with ourselves and with its application. It is a law that allows the freedom to believe and not to believe.”

