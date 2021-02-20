The Covid-19 epidemic has hit the European continent hard. Within the European Union, the question of borders has been a central subject, but the member countries have not been able to agree on a common policy. “In the end, everyone took the measures they felt they had to take in view of their own consideration of their health but also political considerations”, analysis Patrick-Martin Genier, professor at Sciences Po and specialist in Europe.

According to Patrick-Martin Genier, the health situation in Europe “undermines the Schengen area and in particular this notion of freedom of movement”. He mentions in particular the parties “anti-Europeans, populists, nationalists” who ask for “restriction of movement and closure of borders”. “This health crisis, paradoxically, proves these people who are against the European Union right when in fact we need more of the European Union., he judges.