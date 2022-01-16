The Federal District begins today (16) the immunization of children aged between 5 and 11 years against covid-19. Vaccination sites will be open at various points in the capital from 8 am to 5 pm. The complete list is available at site of the health department.

The order of priority defined by the government foresees, in this first stage, children with comorbidities, with permanent disabilities or under the tutelage of the State. Children without comorbidities, but aged at least 11 years old, were also included.

Among the comorbidities specified to seek immunization are diabetes, severe lung diseases, resistant arterial hypertension, heart failure, coronary syndromes, cardiomyopathies, diseases of the aorta and great vessels, congenital heart diseases, neurological and chronic kidney diseases, morbid obesity, Down syndrome and cirrhosis. liver.

Vaccination takes place at 11 points in different administrative regions of the Federal District. In each of them, there will be three applicators, who will be divided between children with comorbidities, with permanent disability and without comorbidities, but aged 11.

Starting tomorrow (17), an itinerant vaccination campaign against covid-19 among children will be carried out, with groups touring various areas of the federal capital.

6,300 doses were sent to the Federal District, which has a total of 268,000 children aged between 5 and 11 years. Children who have had other vaccines should wait at least 15 days before seeking immunization against covid-19.

guidelines

According to guidelines established by the Ministry of Health for the only immunizing agent authorized for children, Pfizer, two doses are needed, with an interval of eight weeks. Pediatric dosing is different from that for adults.

To receive the vaccine, the child must be accompanied by a parent or guardian or have a written authorization.

