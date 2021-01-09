Continuing to play football in a once again confined country where a particularly contagious variant of the coronavirus is rife, it may seem strange but it is nevertheless what is happening in the United Kingdom. “It plays” said the arbitrator and in this specific case it is the government. The schedule for the Premier League, the English football championship, has therefore not changed. Professional clubs will be able to play the matches, in empty stadiums of course.

There is no vaccine for professional footballers but a lot of weekly tests. For them, and all the staff around them. That is 2300 tests last week for example and any positive person is placed in solitary confinement. What reassure Roy Hodgson, the coach of Crystal Palace: “We are controlled by the Premier League. They have a lot of protocols in place and I have to say, so far they have done a great job in getting football through this pandemic.”

“We are obviously delighted because we all want to play football, that goes for the entire Premier League: club presidents, coaches and players. So far, fortunately, we have been able to continue.”, Roy Hodgson continues. But there, he goes a little too far because this decision is not unanimous, even within professional football. For some, temporarily stopping competition is an option that should be seriously considered. This is the opinion of Sam Allardyce, the coach of West Bromwich Albion: “You know I’m 66, the last thing I want is to catch the Covid. I’m worried, personally, and for football in general. This virus seems to be creeping in everywhere. No matter how many tests I take. , how we wear our masks or if we disinfect our hands, we still catch it across the country. “

If stopping the season is to help, let’s do it and extend it when we get through that period. Sam Allardyce, West Bromwich Albion coach

For the time being, this opinion is in the minority. But the particularly contagious British variant does not stop at the entrance to the stadiums. The latest round of soccer tests revealed 40 positive cases in a week. We usually counted around ten.