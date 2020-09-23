new Delhi: The total corona cases in Delhi have crossed 2.5 million. On Monday, 3816 new cases of Corona were reported in Delhi. Regarding the current trend of Corona, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain says that the down trend of Corona can be seen in the coming 2 weeks.

Regarding the current data and positivity rate of Corona in Delhi, Satyendra Jain said, “Today the positivity ratio in Delhi is 6.47 per cent. If you apply a moving average of one week, then the positivity ratio has come down to 7 per cent now. Earlier the moving average a week Of 8.5 to 9 percent. Which has now come down slightly to 7 percent. Since January, the positivity ratio has come down to 9.5 percent. Earlier it was 12 or 13 percent. Now it seems that Suddenly, the cases started increasing very suddenly, now they have come down to 7 percent.

According to the Health Minister, the down trend of Corona can be seen in the next 2 weeks. Satyendra Jain said, “I said 2-3 weeks ago that the definite trend will be seen after 2 weeks, and now those 2 weeks have come. Now the trend has stabilized. I think in the coming 2 weeks You will definitely see a down trend. We increased the testing, if there is a single positive case of 60 thousand, then do not leave it. When such a large number of cases were found and isolated in the hospitals then further spread Stopped and saw its impact. “

On the lack of oxygen in Delhi, the Health Minister said, “Cannot say lack of oxygen but some suppliers have been told in Rajasthan that they will first supply in Rajasthan. There is some problem but it is being resolved by negotiating. Delhi Oxygen comes from UP and Rajasthan because plants are in large area. There is a stock of oxygen for 6-7 days now. There is some problem. But we believe that there should be at least 6-7 days stock, some Uppatalo also has less than 7 days. “

Talking about the preparedness of the government on the rise of dengue and malaria amidst Corona’s challenge, Satyendra Jain said, “The entire campaign has been launched for dengue and malaria. 10 weeks 10 minutes 10 minutes, which was also very successful last year Was and is very successful this year as well. Cases have come down in Delhi from last year so far. One or two cases have come so far in which both corona and dengue patients are needed. Right now corona ward needs dengue ward 2015 I was lying in it, now it seems that there is no need. “

There are currently 15 thousand 804 beds in Delhi for corona patients. More than 50 percent of these beds are empty. However, ICU beds are facing problems in some private hospitals.

