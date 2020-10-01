Nine out of 10 women, if the cancer is managed at an early stage, can be cured.

Due to the health crisis due to the Covid-19 epidemic, many women have not been able to screen for possible breast cancer. A delay which will have serious consequences according to Professor Eric Solary, Chairman of the Scientific Council of the ARC Foundation for Cancer Research. “Models indicate that the increase in breast cancer mortality will be between 1 and 5% over the next ten years“, he said Thursday, October 1 on France Inter on the occasion of the demonstrations around “Pink October”, the annual communication campaign around this screening.

“What we measured was the potential impact on cancer mortality since there was a delay in diagnosis, there was also a disruption in therapeutic management, continues Eric Solary. The situation is improving, but everyone must be encouraged to continue screening campaigns, to have mammograms performed for breast cancer and not to fall behind, since it is an essential factor in the management of any cancer. ” “We have little perspective, but mammograms at the end of the year should have been 45,000 in Île-de-France, we are only 23,000, so there is still a delay”, confirmed Sandrine Planchon, head of the Ruban rose association, on France Inter.

Sandrine Planchon therefore invites you to have the reflex, from 30 years old, “to go every year to the gynecologist, the midwife, the general practitioner, and not wait for systematic screening from age 50, which is done every two years, but make it a habit to be examined every year, because one in eight women is affected by this cancer “. Nine out of 10 women, if the cancer is managed at an early stage, can be cured.