new Delhi: The number of corona patients in India has crossed 71 lakh. So far, a total of 71 lakh 75 thousand 880 people have been infected and 1 lakh 9 thousand 856 people have lost their lives. However, it is a matter of relief that out of this, 62 lakh 27 thousand 295 patients have completely recovered from the infection. At the same time, there are only 8 lakh 38 thousand 729 active patients in the country who are undergoing treatment.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India’s position is much better than the rest of the world. The number of people recovering from continuous infection in India is increasing, with a recovery rate of 86.78 percent. At the same time, the death rate is 1.53 percent and it has also recorded a decline.

In the last 24 hours, 55 thousand 342 new cases occurred while 706 patients died. For the last two months, between 70 and 90 thousand cases were coming. Now there has been a significant reduction in new cases. At the same time, the number of people killed every day due to infection has also reduced. It is a matter of relief for India that not only new cases are coming down every day, but the number of people recovering from infection is increasing every day.

The weekly average is decreasing every week

On 9-15 September, an average of 92 thousand 830 new cases were reported.

On 16-22 September, an average of 90 thousand 346 new cases were reported.

On 23–29 September, an average of 83 thousand 232 new cases were reported.

On September 30 to October 6, an average of 77 thousand 113 new cases were reported.

On October 7-13, an average of 70 thousand 114 new cases have been reported.

Positivity rate is also steadily decreasing

In September 9-15, the positivity rate was 8.50 percent.

The positivity rate in September 16-22 was 9.21 percent.

On September 23-29, the positivity rate was 7.87 percent.

The positivity rate from September 30 to October 6 was 6.82 percent.

The positivity rate in October 7-13 is 6.24 percent.

Only 10 states in India have 79 percent active cases. These states are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. The most active case in this is in Maharashtra. Maharashtra has 25.38 percent of the country’s total active cases, while Karnataka has 13.81 percent and Kerala has 11.26 percent.

