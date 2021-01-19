A RECORD daily coronavirus death toll has been announced in the Balearic Islands.

According to the Balearic Ministry of Health, a total of 11 people died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

This is the highest number of fatalities recorded in a single day since the start of the pandemic and brings the total number of deaths to 528.

In terms of infections, in the last 24 hours, 528 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with the total number of active cases now standing at 5,701.

There are also 446 people in hospital with the virus in the region, 124 of which are being treated in intensive care.

In more positive news, there have however been 53 hospital discharges from hospital and 363 people have overcome COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Balearic government is set to bring the curfew forward by two hours.

President Francina Armengol yesterday stated her intentions to start the curfew at 8pm if she is given the power to do so in Wednesday’s Executive meeting.

She said: “It will come into force on islands with the highest incidence of contagion, first being introduced in Ibiza and Mallorca.

Government spokesperson Pilar Costa admitted that the current restrictions were ‘already very tough’ but that ‘health would always be a priority’.

At present, Mallorca faces the toughest restrictions of all four islands with all ‘non-essential services’ being prohibited until at least January 26.