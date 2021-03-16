ANOTHER milestone has been achieved in the COVID-19 pandemic in the Valencian Community, with the death toll passing the 7,000 mark.

An additional 13 fatalities were reported by the regional health ministry this evening (March 16) far removed from the daily figures of at least 90 deaths over a month ago.

That nevertheless took the total of people who have lost their lives due to the coronavirus to 7,010.

223 new COVID infections were declared today which is a week-to-week fall of 126.

Just five weeks ago, the Tuesday evening total was reported as 4,310 on February 9.

569 patients are in Valencian hospitals, a fall of 175 over seven days.

Hospital admissions on February 9 were 3,235.

Patients in intensive care stand on 155 compared to 191 a week ago.

Just seven new outbreaks have been reported in the Valencian Community, with three of them in the Valencia City area.

None have been declared in Alicante Province.