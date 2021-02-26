COVID-19 daily infection rates continued their big recent falls according to today’s figures (February 26) from the Valencian health ministry.

539 new cases were reported today compared to 612 yesterday.

The total is over two-thirds lower than the 1,768 total a week earlier and a massive improvement on 6,130 infections announced three weeks ago on February 5.

62 additional deaths were announced today which brings the pandemic total to 6,664 fatalities.

Hospital admissions recorded another daily fall to 1,186, which is 81 fewer than yesterday, and is roughly 30% less than last Friday’s total of 1,733 patients.

Patients in intensive care now number 278, 17 fewer than on Thursday, and a drop of 126 on a week-to-week basis.

Outbreaks have dramatically fallen with just 11 registered since yesterday in the Valencian Community.

This weekend sees the last perimeter closures for the region’s major cities with a loosening of restrictions starting this Monday (March 1).