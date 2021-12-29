Two ships arrived in Santos (SP) with 32 people infected with covid-19. One of the vessels continued its journey to Balneário Camboriú, in Santa Catarina.

The MSC Cruises and Costa Cruises cruises docked between Sunday and Monday (28) and the cases were confirmed by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

The ships were released after compliance with measures provided for in the protocol, according to Anvisa, informed Uol.

The Municipal Health Department of Balneário Camboriú told Uol that all the ship’s occupants will be tested to define the next strategies. No crew has landed in the municipality.

The companies announced that they will continue to monitor the situation on cruises.

