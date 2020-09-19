For Olivier Babeau, the president of the Sapiens institute, a think tank on the economy, the health crisis is perhaps not a “turning point”, but an “acceleration” in the transformation of payment methods and ‘monetary exchanges.

With the Covid-19 crisis, cash exchanges in cash have decreased to make way for payment by credit card, in particular via contactless payment, considered more secure from a health point of view. Olivier Babeau is the president of the Sapiens institute, a think tank on the economy, for him, the health crisis is “maybe not a turning point, but an acceleration “ the transformation of payment methods and monetary exchanges.

It was expected, even before the pandemic, that by 2025 there would be a 20% drop in cash payments in France.

Contactless credit card payments have indeed progressed, in particular thanks to the increase in the payment ceiling from 30 to 50 euros on May 11. The Banque de France is due to give details of the figures next week. Olivier Babeau uses the data put forward by the European Central Bank: “30% of payments of less than 50 euros in the euro zone were made only in cash. It is not enough and it is a decreasing trend. “La France is not an avid user of cash.

In Europe, among merchants, 79% of payments were made in cash in stores. In France it was only 68.

However, it is not possible for the president of the Sapiens institute to envisage a total disappearance of cash in the years to come. “In reality, he will probably resist for an extremely long time, “he says. Even if the disappearance of cash” would suit everyone, including the State which would see a very great interest in it “, says Olivier Babeau. “First, know. There would be no more things that would pass under his radar, we would know all the exchanges. And secondly, probably tax these exchanges a little more precisely, this is what people fear in particular.“The longevity of cash is therefore guaranteed according to Olivier Babeau, because it remains”one of the last zones of freedom enjoyed by citizens, which remains under the state radars “.