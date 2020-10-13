In a progress report, the group of experts mandated by Emmanuel Macron notes the problems of availability of masks, deployment of tests and coordination between the various actors.

Availability of masks, deployment of tests, coordination between the various actors and decline in the priority given to prevention … The progress report published on Tuesday, October 13 by the assessment mission of the management of the Covid-19 crisis list of “manifest flaws in anticipation, preparation and management”. The group of five experts is chaired by the Swiss infectious disease specialist Didier Pittet and appointed by Emmanuel Macron. It will submit its final report in December.

Excess mortality at an “intermediate” level

Compared to its European neighbors, France occupies “an intermediate position” in terms of excess mortality, but “shows a particularly strong fall in GDP”, tied “essentially to the intensity of the containment measures”, notes the mission.

To assess the intensity of the epidemic, the report calculates in particular that France remained for 68 days above the threshold of one death linked to Covid-19 per million inhabitants, against 44 days in Germany, but 97 in Italy, 100 in Spain and 183 in the United States.

A “delay” in the deployment of tests

In terms of screening, experts note a “delay” in the “large-scale deployment” tests, in particular compared to Germany, which can be explained in part because France had “not used to involving private biology laboratories in the strategy” initially based only on university hospitals, explained Pierre Parneix, public health doctor at Bordeaux University Hospital and member of the evaluation mission.

“Satisfactory” management of economic consequences

The mission addresses a good point to the executive on its “management of economic consequences” of the health crisis, which “appears satisfactory”. According to experts, employment has in particular “well resisted” in view of the magnitude of the shock on economic activity, “thanks to partial activity devices”.

Some factors have tHowever, the impact of confinement on activity worsened, such as household concerns, which weighed on consumption. The report also estimates that the fall in activity in public administration and in certain service activities could have been less if teleworking had been able to “compensate for the absence of face-to-face work”.

The hospital system “held on”, but …

Another satisfaction pointed out by the report: the hospital system “held” in France, “unlike other places”, highlighted Didier Pittet, in a press conference. The“considerable effort of adaptation and mobilization” provided by healthcare professionals “is not necessarily easily renewable in the coming months”, warns the report.

“Advice” to manage the resurgence of the epidemic

The “main findings” have been brought together in a progress report “to give advice which may be of use possibly at this time”, explained Didier Pittet. Experts are thus making several recommendations for managing the upsurge in the epidemic, such as increasing vaccination coverage against influenza or initiate an in-depth study on the issue of postponement of treatment, The world (paid item).