The event organizers will meet the Minister of the Economy on Wednesday. A “specific response” should be given to them. “The year 2020 is over”, warns Bertrand Biard, president of the communication agency “The event”.

The government received on Tuesday, September 29, representatives of the hotel and restaurant sectors very affected by the Covid-19 crisis and by the new restrictions linked to the epidemic. The Minister of the Economy assured that aid will also be provided to the event sector, with a “specific response”, which he will specify this Wednesday during a meeting with representatives of the sector. “We will ask him to help us hold out until 2021”, announcement on franceinfo, Bertrand Biard, president of The event, an association of event communication agencies.

franceinfo: Are you reassured by Bruno Le Maire’s comments?

Bertrand Biard : More Pnobody works in the sector [de l’évènementiel]. There is no event today in France and yet there should be. The only thing that reassures me in Bruno Le Maire’s comments is that he understood. It’s been eight months that we say it, but he understood that in fact, an event, that does not occur like one opening a restaurant. It takes months to activate it and between the moment we say you have the right to a gauge of 1,000 or 5,000 people and the moment we change these things, it is all of the trust credit that disappears and so it is all the events that cancel each other out. Today, we could organize events for up to 1,000 people across France. But it is clear that no customer wants to take this risk.

You had a hope of a recovery at the start of the school year. Some companies had maintained rallies. When was there a changeover and cancellations?

At the end of June-beginning of July, we have indeed stalled with the government a timetable for recovery with a gradual announcement until September 1, when everything should be able to restart. And patatras! In August, we returned to this gauge of 5,000 spectators which was the trigger, unlike all of the cancellations.

Because we are talking about events which, for the great majority, take place in closed places, indoors?

In fact, the problem is not even that there. The problem is that today the State is faced with a health crisis and that in the minds of the public and sometimes unfortunately in the minds of politicians, to organize rallies means that people together, without any other form of organization. So, there is an amalgam which is made between the popular festive gathering – we now speak of “apartment ‘evenings” or events on the public highway – and professional events. Ours are not like that at all.

We have health protocols that are validated by the public authorities and nevertheless, we do not manage to convey the fact that our events can be held.Bertrand Biardto franceinfo

There is no cluster linked to a professional event since the start of the Covid in France.

Do events manage to be held on a small scale with 50/100 people today?

This is all groceries. Because everything is done on a case-by-case basis. The powers were also given to the prefects to be able to validate or not certain gauges and certain types of events. Once again. The problem is, if nobody wants to fund, in this case, there are no clients, there is no event.

What is the short and long term horizon?

The year 2020 is over, so we will have worked two months in 2020. And in the year 2021, the calendar disappears in the first quarter. No customer takes the risk of programming. You have organizers who have their own events fairs, convention rooms and clients who sponsor corporate events, conventions, seminars. For now, nobody is moving.

What are you going to ask Bruno Le Maire tomorrow?

We are going to ask him to help us hold out until 2021 since 2020, for us, the aid is insufficient. It takes between three and six months to schedule an event, whatever its nature. So, we ask to be maintained throughout the year 2021 and to be able to have a strong political gesture to say and incite to reproduce events in France.