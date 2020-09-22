Dominique Schelcher, CEO of Système U, guest of franceinfo, Tuesday, September 22. (FRANCEINFO / RADIO FRANCE)

The pandemic has boosted the activity of distributors. Eco guest of franceinfo on Tuesday September 22, the CEO of Système U, Dominique Schelcher, explains it simply: “Food is working well (…) Since the start of the crisis, restaurants have been closed, there is more teleworking than before. People eat more at home, and have taken on new cooking habits. One of the departments that has grown the most since the start of the year, in U stores, is the butcher shop “.

On franceinfo, the boss of Intermarché, Thierry Cotillard, announced at the start of the school year an annual growth of 8% to 10%. What about Système U? The CEO of the group refuses to answer at this stage: “The accounts, we will do them on December 31 “.

In this fall, the price battle is relaunched. The brands display promotions. Will this low price target sweep away the commitments made in 2017 by distributors? No, assures Dominique Schelcher. He confirms that Système U wants to offer low prices, for example “six seasonal French fruits and vegetables at cost price since containment “ or “5,000 prices of U products blocked since containment “. But he maintains his group will respect others “stakeholders”, farmers or SMEs.

Since the start of the crisis, we have paid cash all the SMEs that work with Système U. We continue to do so with those who have difficulties. Dominique Schelcher, CEO of Système U to franceinfo

According to Dominique Schelcher, “the crisis has changed the mindset of a number of clients. They are more attracted to French products, short circuit products. We will not return to the level before the crisis “.