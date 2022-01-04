LONDON (Reuters) – Insurance brokers Howden said on Tuesday that losses incurred by insurers due to… COVID-19 pandemic It has reached $44 billion so far, the third largest disaster loss after Hurricane Katrina and the September 11 attacks.

However, the initial forecast of more than $100 billion in losses for insurance companies due to Covid-19 now appears “unlikely,” she added in a report on reinsurance renewal.

Howden said catastrophe-reinsurance rates rose 9 percent on Jan. 1, the biggest annual increase since 2009.