new Delhi: There is now a decrease in cases of corona virus infection in Maharashtra. During the 24 hours on Monday, 5,984 cases of corona were reported in the state, while 15,069 people were discharged after beating the disease. Apart from this, 125 people lost their lives due to Corona virus in the past.

With nearly 6 thousand new cases, the total corona cases in Maharashtra have now reached 16,01,365. The death toll from Corona has reached 42,240. Maharashtra leads the corona affected states in the country. The highest number of deaths and maximum cases have been reported here.

According to the state health department, 13,84,879 corona infections have been cured so far. At present, there are 1,73,759 corona active cases in Maharashtra, that is, treatment of so many people is still going on.

More than 1200 new cases in Mumbai

During the 24 hours on Monday, 1,233 new cases of corona virus were reported in Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai. With this, the total corona cases in Mumbai have reached 2,43,172. 45 people died in the city daily, with which the total number of deaths has reached 9,776.

During this time, 2,092 people returned to Mumbai after defeating the disease, with which the recovery figures have reached 2,12,905. Currently, Corona has 18,624 active patients in Mumbai.

