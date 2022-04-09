The actual number of SARS-CoV-2 infections in Africa could be up to 97 times higher than officially recorded cases, according to a study released today by the World Health Organization (WHO).

“The analysis shows that the confirmed cases of covid-19 currently reported are only a fraction of the total number of infections on the continent,” said WHO Regional Director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, during a virtual press conference.

+ Covid: studies prove increased vaccine protection in infected people

The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed by the scientific community (an evaluation by external experts), builds on 151 other studies on seroprevalence – existing immunity due to infection or previous vaccination – in Africa, published between January 2020 and December 2021.

According to research, exposure to the virus in Africa increased from 3% in January 2020 to 65% in September 2021, equivalent to about 800 million infections, compared to 8.2 million cases officially. notified at that time on the African continent.

However, the seroprevalence documented in these studies varies greatly between different demographic groups – being highest in urban and densely populated areas and lowest in rural and sparsely populated areas – and age groups, with fewer infections among children under 9 years of age than among adults.

Exposure to the virus was also highest in eastern, western and central Africa, according to the WHO.

“These data allow us to know the real situation and put us in a better position to intervene”, said Moeti.

Compared to African figures, the global average indicates that actual infections are at least 16 times higher than reported, which would mean that more than 45% of the world’s population has been exposed to the virus.

However, as the studies were conducted over different time periods, it is difficult to compare global results with African results.

The response to the pandemic in Africa, according to Moeti, was marked by a majority of cases (67%) asymptomatic, making detection difficult in a continent where tests focused on travelers and patients who arrived at medical centers with symptoms.

“This underreporting is happening all over the world and it is not surprising that the numbers are particularly high in Africa, where there are so many cases without symptoms” and mild cases, with a lower proportion of people with risk factors such as diabetes, hypertension and others. chronic diseases, according to the WHO.

In this regard, Moeti stressed that “the tests allow us to follow the virus in real time, monitor its evolution and control the appearance of new variants”, and called on countries to increase testing and genomic surveillance of the virus.

To date, the continent has recorded about 11.5 million cases and more than 252,000 deaths, according to WHO data.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat