A new study confirms that confinement has been good for the planet. According to the work of experts published Wednesday, October 14 in the journal Nature Communications (links in English), restrictions linked to the Covid-19 epidemic led to an unprecedented drop in CO2 emissions in the first half of 2020, more than during the financial crisis of 2008 and World War II. They point to the containment measures taken by the various governments as being at the origin of the drastic drop in CO2 emissions linked in particular to transport, aviation and the energy sector.

Based on figures for electricity production, vehicle traffic in more than 400 cities around the world, the number of flights, and production and consumption, they concluded that this drop in emissions was the most significant in the world. recent history.

CO2 emissions from transport plunged 40% in the first half of the year, those from energy production by 22% and those from industry by 17%, according to the study. Those related to residential housing declined by 3%, despite massive teleworking, researchers attributing the decline to an unusually mild winter that limited heating needs.

The researchers noted, however, that emissions returned to their usual levels in July 2020, when most countries lifted the restrictions put in place. However, to meet the objectives of the Paris Agreement, i.e. a temperature limitation below 2 ° C, or even 1.5 ° C compared to the pre-industrial period, it would be necessary to reduce gas emissions to greenhouse effect of 7.6% per year between 2020 and 2030, according to the UN.

The authors of the study stress that the reduction in emissions in early 2020 will not help a reduction in the long term. It would take a “complete overhaul” industry and commerce to achieve this, they add.

“While the drop in CO2 emissions is unprecedented, the drop in human activities cannot be the answer”, says study co-author Hans Joachim Schellnhuber, from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK). “We need structural and transformational changes in our energy production and consumption systems”, he said.