Everyone at home at 6 p.m., starting on Saturday. The Prime Minister announced new restrictive measures. The curfew is extended to all of France. Schools remain open nonetheless. A position that is not shared by all countries. France is even a little isolated in Europe.

Some countries have chosen the same strategy as France and left their schools open, such as Spain and Portugal. In Italy, children under 14 still go to school but with flexible hours. Either in the morning or in the afternoon. For those over 14, from the 4th grade, the situation is worrying. Only a quarter of the regions have reopened their schools. And only 50% of the lessons have been face-to-face since March. Some students have only had three weeks of classes there for a year.

Many other European countries have decided to leave the children at home in January: Germany, Austria, Greece, Poland, Czech Republic, United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark among others. In these countries, the reopening dates obviously change depending on the health situation. For example in England, the authorities evoked a return after the February holidays. But the health agency has just rebuffed the massive school testing plan envisaged by the government. Which undoubtedly undermines the schedule.

In Austria, the students were to return on Monday January 18 but the start of the school year is postponed. And when schools reopen, only students and teachers who have tested negative for antigen will be accepted.

Here again, Italy and Spain made the same choice as France, with a curfew. If in Italy it is at 10 p.m. During the day, Italians don’t do what they want. For example, it is forbidden to leave one’s region. Italians cannot leave their homes with more than two adults, and only once a day. In Spain, there is a nighttime curfew, and you cannot leave your region, sometimes even your city, without proof. Many other European countries have imposed strict or partial confinement: Greece, Portugal, Denmark, Austria, the United Kingdom but with different measures. Thus in the United Kingdom, masks are not imposed outdoors and there is no need for written authorization. In Ireland, it is forbidden to exceed a radius of 5 km around your home. Gatherings are also limited, it is forbidden to gather beyond “his social bubble” (his home, plus another home).

In Germany, more than 20,000 cases a day this week, Chancellor Angela Merkel pleads for tightening of restrictions. The avenues are as follows: compulsory teleworking, closure of public transport, reintroduction of border controls. Angela Merkel had already mentioned an extension of the restrictions until April. “The measures in place now, for me it is not a complete foreclosure, there are still too many exceptions”, said the president of the German national institute for public health Robert Koch, Lothar Wieler, during a press conference. In Spain, the government talks about “extreme risk in the country”.

Thursday evening, Jean Castex told him that the situation in France was “controlled but fragile”, we see that in language, Paris is for the moment less alarmist than its neighbors.