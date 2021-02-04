Every February 4, World Cancer Day is celebrated, a disease that causes 9.6 million deaths a year around the world. According to PAHO, in the Americas 4 million people were diagnosed in 2020 and 1.4 million died from the disease. The WHO estimates that the number of people diagnosed with cancer could increase up to 55% by 2040. In Consultation with the Doctor, we spoke with Dr. Carlos Eduardo Pérez about the current situation and the outlook that is expected in the fight against cancer Worldwide. .