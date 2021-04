The third wave of the pandemic, unlike the March 2020 infections, has mainly affected the young population in some Latin American countries. Dr. Carlos Eduardo PĂ©rez explains that the situation is related to the greater contagion capacity of the new variants of the virus, a good part of the adult population that is already vaccinated and the constant mobility of youth to work or perform various functions on the greater. .

#Covid19 #Consultation #Doctor #young #people #affected #wave #pandemic