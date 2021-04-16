The third wave of the pandemic, unlike the March 2020 infections, has mainly affected the young population in some Latin American countries. Dr. Carlos Eduardo Pérez explains that the situation is related to the greater contagion capacity of the new variants of the virus, a good part of the adult population that is already vaccinated and the constant mobility of youth to work or perform various functions on the greater. .

