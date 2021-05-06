In the world, 3.2 million people have died from Covid-19 and more than 437 million have been infected. In Latin America the situation is getting worse and worse. In the last week, more countries have exceeded 1,000 cases of daily infections and hospitals cannot cope, according to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). Now, the most affected in the region are young people, unlike the beginning of the pandemic. In this Consultation with the Doctor, Dr. Carlos Eduardo Pérez analyzes the difficult epidemiological situation in Latin America. .

