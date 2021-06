Since December we have witnessed the largest vaccination campaign in history. After six months, what is the balance? Do vaccines protect against illness, hospitalization, or even death? What acting times do you need? To clarify these and other doubts, in this Consultation with the Doctor Dr. Carlos Eduardo Pérez talks about the effectiveness of vaccines, the risk between the first and second doses, immunity and the “love of science.” .



