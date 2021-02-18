When the development of vaccines against Covid-19 began, fears also arose that the richest countries would accumulate vaccines leaving the poorest short of supplies. For this reason, COVAX was created in April 2020, a global initiative led by the World Health Organization (WHO) and two vaccine advocacy groups. The program aims to ensure that doses are shared equitably among all nations, rich and poor. In this Consultation with the Doctor, we spoke with Dr. Carlos Eduardo Pérez to understand how this program works. .