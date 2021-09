Recently another variant of Covid-19 has been identified that is gaining ground in Latin America and that worries health authorities. It is the variant B.1.621, also known as Mu, and which was identified for the first time in January of this year in Colombia. Although this variant is not as widespread as the Delta, it is already the cause of almost four out of 10 infections in Colombia. In this Consultation with the Doctor, Dr. Carlos Eduardo Pérez talks about this mutation. .



