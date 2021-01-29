Latin America, with more than 16.7 million infected with Covid-19, the urgency to immunize the majority of the population soon increases. Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are so far the ones chosen by 11 countries in the region, while other governments have opted for the Russian Sputnik V or the Chinese Sinovac, even those from the German Curevac laboratory are already arriving. In this edition of Consultation with the Doctor, Dr. Carlos Eduardo Pérez talks about the vaccination programs and the doses used by the different formulas that are being administered. .