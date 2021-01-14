During a pandemic, the virus is expected to mutate as it spreads from person to person. According to the WHO, the coronavirus mutation identified in the United Kingdom is already present in 50 countries and the variant located in South Africa was detected in another 20 territories. The high rate of contagion of these mutations worries many and raises various questions regarding the efficacy of vaccines against these variants. In this Consultation with the Doctor, Dr. Carlos Eduardo Pérez clarifies this and other doubts about the variants of Covid-19 and their behavior. .