In India, in addition to the peak of the pandemic that leaves thousands of victims, there is also a sometimes lethal infection known as ‘black fungus’ and that especially affects Covid-19 patients. Some 19 regions of the country have raised this infection, whose name is mucormycosis, and which registers almost 9,000 cases to the category of epidemic. Its mortality rate is 50%. In this Consultation with the Doctor, Dr. Óscar Franco explains how this infection works, which worries the Indian authorities. .

