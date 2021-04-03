



© France 24

In this edition of ‘Consultation with the Doctor’, Dr. Carlos Eduardo Pérez tells us about the expansion of three variants of coronavirus that have set the alarms again in the international community, fearing that they could complicate the management of the pandemic , which has already left more than 2.8 million dead and more than 130 million infected people. These are the variants detected in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil, which are characterized by greater ease of transmission compared to that of Wuhan, according to studies carried out to date.