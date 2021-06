The UK drug regulatory body has received nearly 4,000 reports of women experiencing heavier than usual periods, delayed menstruation or unexpected vaginal bleeding after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna. . Can covid vaccines influence menstrual behavior and fertility of inoculated women? We analyze it in this issue of Consultation with the Doctor from the hand of doctor Óscar Franco. .



