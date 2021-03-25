Brazil has exceeded 300,000 deaths and 12 million infections from Covid-19 since the pandemic began. That same day and amid growing pressure for the lack of control of the crisis, President Jair Bolsonaro, one of the world leaders most skeptical of the severity of the virus, summoned magistrates, ministers, congressmen and governors in search of a “pact national ”to combat the coronavirus. In this Consultation with the Doctor, Dr. Carlos Eduardo Pérez analyzes the health panorama of the Latin American giant and how it could affect the region and the entire world. .

