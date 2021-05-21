The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States (CDC, for its acronym in English) ensure that those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not have to wear a mask or keep social distance in most situations. However, Americans will have to continue to wear the mask when using public transportation and at airports. Some experts point out that the CDC is relaxing its recommendations too soon and fear that these types of measures will be counterproductive in the fight against the pandemic. .

#Covid19 #Consultation #Doctor #stop #mask #vaccinated #Covid19