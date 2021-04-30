Colombia is experiencing a critical moment due to a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic that is generating more than 16,000 daily cases of contagion and a record of deaths that is close to 500 deaths per day. The country is also going through a moment of protest and citizen outrage against the Government that has triggered massive demonstrations, which worries the authorities due to a greater risk of contagion. In this Consultation with the Doctor, Dr. Carlos Eduardo Pérez analyzes the epidemiological situation that the South American country is going through. .

#Covid19 #Consult #Doctor #wave #Covid19 #hitting #Colombia #hard