The constant progression of variants of the virus is causing great concern in certain areas. But, without causing new health restrictions. In Moselle, which is experiencing a high incidence, with a progression of the South African variant, the prefect considered that measures to combat the spread of the virus “Appear sufficient to date”. The schools will therefore remain open and the department will not be subject to local confinement either, to the chagrin of several local elected officials. Visiting on Friday, the Minister of Health announced more tests and vaccines. The North Prefecture announced on Saturday a strengthening of measures to try to contain a situation that has arisen. “Brutally degraded”, with an acceleration of the circulation of the English variant. No closing of colleges and high schools there either, but staggered hours for schools and mixed mode operation (face-to-face / distance) in colleges and high schools. A. C.