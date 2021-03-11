“Tense and disturbing”, this is how Olivier Véran described the French epidemic situation on Thursday, March 11, without announcing new territorialized measures. Three regions, Hauts-de-France, Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur and Île-de-France, however worry the executive, which is alarmed by the “Hospital pressure” suffered by hospitals in the Ile-de-France region. The government will take “All the necessary measures” in case of worsening, said the Minister of Health, without giving more details and indicating that “Significant transfers of dozens or even hundreds of patients to other regions”should take place quickly. Another source of fears: the progression of variants. They represent two thirds of contaminations in France. They “Could be responsible for more serious forms than the classic strain”, declared Olivier Véran, specifying that we are still waiting for scientific confirmations. Lo. S.