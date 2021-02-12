No announcement of new restrictions on Thursday evening during the traditional government press briefing, but the expression of serious concern about the Moselle department. “We have identified in this department more than 300 cases of mutations suggestive of South African and Brazilian variants in the last four days, and (…) there were already 200 additional cases identified in the previous days”, said Olivier Véran, who was to go there this Friday. Objective for the Minister of Health: “Assess the situation, discuss with all the elected representatives of the territory, health stakeholders, the prefect, officials of the Regional Health Agency, and conduct a consultation in order to anticipate the answers that we will have to find collectively “. In short, occupy the land and try to respond to the concerns of residents and elected officials.

Early holidays, confined weekends?

If at the national level, it is the English variant which is leading the race, representing “Between 20 and 25%” positive cases (against about 15% a week ago), the figures observed in Moselle testify to an unexplained surge of South African and Brazilian variants, estimated at 40% of cases, against only 4 to 5% nationally . Faced with this situation, several elected officials demanded new restrictive measures, in particular the establishment of local containment. “If this is confirmed with these hundreds of cases, and in addition with these African and Brazilian variants on which the vaccine is clearly inoperative, yes we must take these measures”, thus called for the mayor (LR) of Metz, François Grosdidier. “I believe that decisions must be taken quickly, since in 48 – 72 hours, we have seen an acceleration of the pandemic”, also estimated the mayor (various right) of Thionville, Pierre Cuny, on BFM-TV, pleading him rather for “A closure of schools, colleges and high schools (normally still open for a week – Editor’s note), associated with an acceleration of vaccination ”. “I am not convinced that total confinement (on the region: Editor’s note) gives definitive results”, also suggested the president (UDI) of the departmental council, Patrick Weiten, who evokes “Different options” on the table : “The first is to close schools from this (Friday) evening, elementary, middle and high schools (…). The second is to put in place a weekend curfew, from Saturday around 4 pm and Sunday ”.

The key remains vaccination

Before going there, the Minister of Health had said “Obviously ready to act, if the situation requires it”, especially in this “Territory which has already paid a heavy price for the pandemic”. Asked Friday morning on Franceinfo, Alain Fischer, the president of the Council for the orientation of the vaccine strategy, wanted to be more reassuring. “We must not fall into dramatization, we must analyze what is happening. To my knowledge, this number of cases does not increase the number of hospitalizations. ” However, the level of incidence of the virus in Moselle has reached a particularly high level: 290 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants between February 2 and 8, against an average of 201 for France. For Alain Fischer, the key remains ” the vaccination “, because “RNA vaccines (Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna – Editor’s note) are probably effective against these variants. Their immune response remains effective, even if it is a little less. ” Hence the request of the president of the departmental council, Patrick Weiten, to set up a “Massive vaccination” on its territory. “It is not normal that the Moselle is today like the other territories with 3% of its vaccinated population. We must take into account our health situation, our geographic specificity… ”, he told the Republican East.

” I do not understand what is happening “

At the national level, the situation continued to question specialists, with variants in constant progression, but without the explosion of contaminations experienced for example in the United Kingdom last December. Hospital pressure remains at a high level, however, with more than 27,000 hospitalized Covid patients, including more than 3,300 in intensive care. “The arrivals in intensive care are very constant, the arrivals to the hospital go down a little bit and the number of deaths which increased regularly goes down again. I do not understand what is happening “, recognized on LCI the epidemiologist Catherine Hill.