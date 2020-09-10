In Neuves-Maisons near Nancy (Meurthe-et-Moselle), the health crisis had direct consequences on the activity of this agency specializing in coach tourism. It has lost 90% of its activity. The brand new buses are standing still in the parking lot, pending reservations. Sylvain François, president of Tourisme Néodomien, nevertheless hoped that his activity would resume after confinement.

“I am asked if the trips are maintained and if the sanitary rules are respected“, explains Martine André, the commercial secretary of the agency.”We had anticipated a little bit, but maybe not on this scale“, recognizes for his part the president. It was certainly constituted”a little war chest“, but the latter”melts like snow in the sun“. The only hope now: state aid. Otherwise, it will be necessary”make a radical decision“, deplores Sylvain François.

The JT

The other subjects of the news