Bars, restaurants, gyms, cinema and casinos will be closed in large cities of Canada due to the coronavirus from Saturday, the channel reports. CBC…

As specified, the restrictive measures will last for at least 28 days and will affect Ottawa and Toronto, as well as the Peel area in southern Ontario.

Kindergartens and schools will continue to work for now, but the authorities urge citizens not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary.

Ontario fears that the region could repeat the development of the situation in northern Italy or in New York.

As specified, since the beginning of the pandemic in Canada, 178 thousand infections have been recorded, 9 586 people have become victims of COVID-19. In the province of Ontario, over 57 thousand were infected with the coronavirus, of which 2,997 people died.

Earlier it was reported that in Brazil per day identified more than 27 thousand new cases of coronavirus infection, 682 patients died. The country ranks third in the world in terms of the number of people infected with coronavirus after the United States and India.