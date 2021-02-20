The Covid-19 epidemic continues to affect the countries of the European Union. At the start of the health crisis, faced with the spread of the virus, several countries decided to act. On March 17, ten member countries of the European Union implemented partial or total closures of their borders. As the journalist from France Télévisions Cassandre Mallay reminds us, other countries, like France, have confined their populations. It was from June 15 that it was again possible to travel to these countries.

For several weeks, the arrival of Covid-19 variants has again upset border policies. Some countries decide to impose strict rules, like France. When arriving from another European country, it is now mandatory to present a negative test of less than 72 hours to return to France, underlines journalist Cassandre Mallay.

