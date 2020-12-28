Zhang Zhan, ua Chinese “citizen journalist”, was sentenced Monday, December 28, to 4 years in prison according to her lawyer. She was arrested after covering the quarantine of Wuhan, the city where the Covid-19 pandemic emerged.

Zhang Zhan, a 37-year-old ex-lawyer, was sentenced by a court in East Shanghai for “provoking unrest” after a trial lasting several hours, Ren Quanniu, one of his lawyers, told reporters. .

“She looked very dejected when the judgment was announced”, he told AFP. The terminology of “provocation to unrest” is frequently used against opponents of President Xi Jinping’s regime. The court accused him of disseminating false information on the internet, his other lawyer, Zhang Keke, told AFP.

In articles she disseminated online, Zhang Zhang denounced in particular the confinement imposed on Wuhan (center), evoking “a serious violation of human rights”.

A dozen foreign diplomats and his supporters tried, unsuccessfully, to enter the Shanghai court where the trial was being held, but the police pushed them back and the journalists.

Zhang Zhan had been on a hunger strike since June and was force-fed using a nasal tube, according to his lawyers.

Originally from Shanghai, the former lawyer went to Wuhan in February, then plagued by the epidemic, disseminating reports on social networks, in particular on the chaotic situation of hospitals. According to the official report, the metropolis of 11 million inhabitants alone counted nearly 4,000 deaths from Covid-19, a large part of the 4,634 deaths counted across China between January and May. The number of deaths at the national level has not changed since.