This Friday, January 6, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs insisted that the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic has been transparent and committed to greater international cooperation in the fight against the emergency. The reaction comes in response to the World Health Organization (WHO) and scientific experts who have found flaws in the figures for infections, hospitalizations and deaths from the virus in the Asian giant.

The spokeswoman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mao Ning, responded again to the questions from the WHO and from epidemiologists who affirm that there is an underreporting in the data that Beijing manages on the new wave of Covid-19 in the country.

In a more conciliatory tone than in previous statements, the official welcomed the WHO’s intention to obtain more data on the sequencing of the virus in China and took the opportunity to urge an improvement in international cooperation to “address the challenge of Covid-19 with in order to better and more effectively protect people’s lives and health”.

Likewise, the Chinese Foreign Ministry stressed the “transparency” of the authorities in providing figures on the new outbreaks of infections that are hitting the country.

“Since the outbreak of Covid-19, the relevant authorities in China have shared information about the epidemic with the international community in a timely, open and transparent manner in accordance with the law and have maintained close communication with the WHO,” the spokeswoman said. .

China, the country where the coronavirus outbreak emerged in 2019 and later became a pandemic, has one of the lowest death tolls from the virus globally. According to data provided by the Chinese Government, 5,264 people have died from Covid-19 in a population of more than 1,400,000,000 inhabitants.

However, recent amateur videos posted on social media show crowded emergency rooms at hospitals in various cities. According to local media such as the ‘Shanghai Morning Post’, funeral homes are also “overwhelmed” and “emergency services overwhelmed” to such an extent that “taxis are working like ambulances.”

The questions from the WHO do not stop

The WHO intensified its request for transparency from the Chinese government in the data on infections, hospitalizations and deaths caused by Covid-19 since the beginning of the reopening imposed by Beijing in December last year, after weeks of historic demonstrations in various cities of the Asian giant caused by the exhaustion of the restrictive ‘Covid zero’ policy.

The end of the ‘Covid zero’ policy eased social unrest by easing the most drastic measures such as quarantines, now infected people can recover from the disease at home and have access to different businesses and venues without presenting a negative Covid test -19.

But the reopening was abrupt, experts say, triggering a significant rise in cases that has led to increased demand for antigen reagents and fever-reducing drugs.

“They should have taken a number of measures before opening and at least make sure the pharmacies are well-stocked,” a 70-year-old man from Shanghai told Reuters. The elderly population is the most exposed to the virus since, according to the Government itself, vaccination rates in the elderly are very low.

Since the reopening, the Chinese authorities have changed the criteria for counting cases of people who have died from the virus. Now only those who have died of pneumonia and respiratory failure linked to the coronavirus will be included in the count, unlike the previous method that included those who died of other symptoms while infected with Covid-19.

In turn, China reported that the report of cases of infections, hospitalizations and deaths will be revealed monthly and not daily. Due to these dispositions, the alarms of the international community went off.

On December 30, the WHO held a high-level meeting with the Chinese government to demand monitoring and timely publication of data on the impact of the new wave of infections.

WHO stressed the importance of monitoring and the timely publication of data to help China and the global community to formulate accurate risk assessments and to inform effective responses. https://t.co/V3rJTAC9Tm — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) December 30, 2022



For Benjamin Cowling, an epidemiologist at the University of Hong Kong, “it is very possible that there will be a million deaths or more from Covid-19 in China.” An expected figure as it is the most populous country in the world and hastily reopened after having strict and prolonged closures that did not allow the free circulation of the virus. According to Philippe Amouyel, a public health expert, this free circulation of the pathogen in European countries helped the population to generate immunity.

China asks the EU to make decisions based on scientific data

In response to the lack of clarity about the health situation in China, more and more European Union (EU) countries are imposing restrictions on Chinese travelers entering European territory.

Germany, Austria, and Belgium are some of the new countries in the block that will require a negative test from Chinese citizens, which generated a categorical response from the Chinese government.

“China has repeatedly stressed that the preventive measures taken by countries must be scientific and appropriate and must not affect normal people-to-people exchanges and cooperation between countries. There should be no discriminatory practices, much less political manipulation,” said the spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mao Ning.

Ning added that “China will take corresponding measures in accordance with the principle of reciprocity, taking into account the epidemic situation and the need for prevention and control.”

With Reuters and local media