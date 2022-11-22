After six months, China again recorded three deaths caused by Covid-19, the government said on Monday (21). The deaths occur in Beijing at a time when the country’s capital is facing a new pandemic wave, caused by the BF.7 subvariant.

With the data, the total number of victims of the health crisis in the nation reached 5,229 since December 2019.

This weekend’s deaths were recorded on Saturday (1) and Sunday (2). The country has not recorded deaths since May 26, when one person died in Shanghai.

Between Sunday (20) and this Monday alone, even with the strict “zero cases” policy, there were 962 new infections in Beijing – most outside the mandatory quarantine areas. On Saturday (19), there were 621 new cases.

Already considering all of China, there were 26,824 confirmed infections in the last 24 hours, the highest number of cases recorded since April this year.

Due to the large wave, students from several Beijing schools had to return to online classes and restaurants and public entertainment venues closed their doors.

“Beijing is facing the most complicated and severe Covid-19 containment situation since the first outbreak of the coronavirus,” National Control Center Deputy Director Liu Xiaofeng told a press conference.

The city of Guangzhou is considered the epicenter of the current outbreak of the disease in China. As a result, a five-day lockdown was established in Baiyun, one of the region’s eleven urban districts.