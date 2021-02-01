In Menen (Belgium), on the Franco-Belgian border on Monday February 1, the police control the car drivers. They check that everyone has a good reason to go to Belgium. “It’s normal given the situation”, approves one of the motorists. “I think that we must limit the passage from one country to another to a minimum to limit the risks of contamination”, continues another. These random checks will become customary.

Since the weekend of January 30 and 31, the borders between Belgium and France have been officially closed. New restrictions apply: to travel to France, you must present a negative PCR test of less than 72 hours, except for cross-border workers who live less than 30 kilometers from the border. On the other hand, for the French wishing to go to Belgium, it is necessary to invoke a compelling reason: family or professional.