Mumbai: The first post-COVID center in the country to be built by Thane Corporation for the fight against Corona, where people will be given free treatment to fight the corona and get well. Many arrangements have been made for the patients by the municipality to fight the epidemic.

It has been initiated by the commissioner of the municipality, Vipin Sharma and his team. Where people will be able to get healthy after getting cornered from various other problems arising in the body after corona. A lot of arrangements have been made by the Mahapalika at this post Kovid 19 Center, which has been taken by Renu Chaudhary, correspondent of ABP News.

A helpline phone number will be issued first for the patients coming for treatment. By calling the number, they have to register themselves and give their complete information, or they can directly come to the center themselves. There is a team of many doctors at the center who will talk to different patients and try to find out their problems. Many different centers have been built in the center. First doctor’s doctor and second psychiatrist. Vipin Sharma tells ABP News that after corona, the first problem is mental illness among patients. For which we have set up a psychiatric center.

Vipin Sharma said, “Later we have built a diet center. Because people are still worried about what to eat and what not to be healthy. In our center, a team of doctors who will make patients aware of diet.

A yoga center has also been made in the center with a physiotherapist where people will be able to get their answers regarding physical and mental problems. Yoga will provide great relief to the patients. The center will be open for 6 to 8 hours. We have arranged 35 buses for the patients to have no problem in coming to the center, which will work to bring and carry them. Not only this, patients can also come to the center from outside Thane who will be treated free of cost. Camp center has also been made for the comfort of patients coming from far away. It can also relax when tired.

According to Vipin Sharma, the post COVID center was conceptualized after a video conferencing by CM Uddhav Thackeray. For which we have actually realized this by taking quotes from many countries. There was a time that the Corona cases in Thane were increasing rapidly and bringing it under control has been a challenge for us and we are working on it successfully.

Vipin says that in Thane yesterday, the number of patients recovered from Corona is beyond 40 thousand. Every day we are calling and trying to know their condition from them. What we understood was that after recovering, the patients are suffering from various types of physical and mental illness. After which we thought about making Post Kovid 19 Center.