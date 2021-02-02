Captain Sir Tom Moore died on Monday, February 2, after contracting the coronavirus. This British veteran of World War II had made himself known during the first confinement. He had collected 37 million euros for the nursing staff, by multiplying the tours of his garden, equipped with his walker, while he had just recovered from cancer and a fractured hip. This national hero had been inundated with letters for his hundredth birthday, hailed for his courage and generosity.

The British began to lay flowers outside his home. “It’s like losing a best friend, it’s terrible news”, shares one of them. “The whole nation is in mourning, it’s really sad”, a woman laments.

Sir Tom Moore’s family announced his hospitalization on February 1. He could not be vaccinated because he had suffered from pneumonia in recent weeks. Symbol of homage: the flags are at half mast in Downing Street (London).

The JT

The other subjects of the news