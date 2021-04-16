THE latest COVID-19 new case figures in the Valencian Community have shown a rise on a weekly and a day-to-day basis.

The regional health ministry said tonight (April 16) that there were 229 new infections which is nine more than yesterday.

Today’s total is an increase of 56 compared to April 9.

A trend, confirmed by outbreaks in the last week, is that around 60% of new cases are coming from Valencia Province.

As in the figures over recent days, a factor behind the modest rises may be the effect of the Easter holiday period working its way through the system.

The increases in the Valencian Community are nowhere near as high as those in other parts of Spain.

Just four additional fatalities have been reported today taking the pandemic total to 7,245 with 36 deaths over the last seven days.

Hospitalizations stand at 326, which is four more than yesterday, but 51 less on a week-to-week analysis.

63 patients are in ICUs, which is one less than yesterday and 11 fewer than a week ago.

Eight outbreaks were reported today in the region with eight cases caused through social contact in Massanassa.

READ MORE FOUR ‘MEGA’ VACCINATION CENTERS OPEN NEXT WEEK IN VALENCIAN COMMUNITY